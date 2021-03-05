wrestling / News
Aubrey Edwards Files Paperwork To Secure Trademark For Her Wrestling Name
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
Heel by Nature reports that Aubrey Edwards has filed paperwork in order to secure the trademark for her wrestling name. Edwards’ real name is Brittany Aubert. She filed for the trademark on March 1.
It’s for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling referee; entertainment services, namely, refereeing and officiating in the field of professional wrestling.”
The paperwork also includes a signed consent form and photos of appearances she made in the past. She specifies the first use of the name as February 8, 2018.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planned To Switch Another Title At Elimination Chamber Before Last Minute Change
- Matt Hardy On Why ‘Broken Matt’ Didn’t Translate Well To AEW
- Chris Jericho Suggests Sting and Paul Wight Were Disrespected By WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Rumors Of Him Having Relationship With Kimberly Page, DDP Earning Respect Of WCW Locker Room