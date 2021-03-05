Aubrey Edwards Files Paperwork To Secure Trademark For Her Wrestling Name

Heel by Nature reports that Aubrey Edwards has filed paperwork in order to secure the trademark for her wrestling name. Edwards’ real name is Brittany Aubert. She filed for the trademark on March 1.

It’s for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling referee; entertainment services, namely, refereeing and officiating in the field of professional wrestling.”

The paperwork also includes a signed consent form and photos of appearances she made in the past. She specifies the first use of the name as February 8, 2018.