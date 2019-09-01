wrestling / News

Aubrey Edwards Joins AEW Full-Time as Referee

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Referee Aubrey Edwards has confirmed that she is now full-time with AEW. Edwards, who called the AEW All Out main event between Hangman Page and Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, took to Twitter to note that she is now officially a full-time referee for the company.

You can see Edwards’ posts below, including one from late last night where she commented on the surreality of being in the main event of All Out and yelling at Chris Jericho:

