Aubrey Edwards Joins AEW Full-Time as Referee

– Referee Aubrey Edwards has confirmed that she is now full-time with AEW. Edwards, who called the AEW All Out main event between Hangman Page and Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, took to Twitter to note that she is now officially a full-time referee for the company.

You can see Edwards’ posts below, including one from late last night where she commented on the surreality of being in the main event of All Out and yelling at Chris Jericho:

Yesterday was huge, but today is too! Today I'm officially a full-time referee for @AEWrestling. This was a long time coming, but I needed to close the doors on my previous job before saying anything. Now I yell at people to pay my bills. What is life? 📸 : @Y2jimbob pic.twitter.com/OdPanNGrda — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) September 1, 2019

I can't thank @AEWrestling enough for the opportunities they've already given me. I have never been happier. Matt, Nick, Cody, Brandi, Kenny, Tony, everybody…they are all the most wonderful people! See you in DC on October 2nd on @AEWonTNT <3 — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) September 1, 2019