Aubrey Edwards Was Initially Uncertain Of AEW Signing Tay Conti Due to Bad Experience At WWE Tryout

Tay Conti is a big part of the AEW women’s division, and while Aubrey Edwards is happy she’s there she was initially skeptical due to a bad first impression from WWE. Conti was the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted, and Edwards recalled how her experience with Conti in WWE at a tryout led to her being uncertain about Conti being brought in.

Edwards said (per Fightful, “I don’t know if I ever told you this story or not. But I remember when Kenny told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about bringing in Tay.’ I think you and I had an interaction at the previous place when I was trying out that it was kind of like, ‘Man, this girl’s kind of a bitch. Like, what’s up.’ We’ve talked about it further since then.”

She continued, “But I told Kenny, I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t know, she might not be good for the locker room.’ Then, after that first day, you’re around, I texted him and said, ‘We need her. Like, she’s good energy. She’s a solid worker, like, she will be a great addition to our team.’ So I’m really glad that I got to know you a little bit more in our setting, because I feel like it’s a good place for people to be themselves and kind of demonstrate who they really are as people, right? You’re not walking around on eggshells. You, you get to be you. So, thank you for being you.”

Conti replied, “Thank you. Yeah, honestly, I kind of agree. Like, I was not happy at my previous job. So I was not really being myself. There was a lot of stress. So that was super hard. That’s when I was like, You know what, that’s not me. I gotta, I gotta be out of here, I became a person that I am not, you know? So I feel like now I have a better relationship with everybody. I can be myself.”