Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Received a Contract Extension With AEW This Year

– During an interview with the Danger Zone podcast, AEW referee and Unrestricted host Aubrey Edwards revealed she actually had her AEW contract extended this year. Aubrey Edwards stated the following (via Fightful):

“People have a lot of opinions of wrestling, but unless you’re in the discussion about the match, you don’t fully understand all of the things that are being talked about, right? Ultimately, if the wrestlers I work with are happy, and my bosses are happy — I got a contract extension this year. So clearly, I’m doing something good. If those are the people that ultimately determine my future, and if they’re happy, that’s all that matters. Making other people on Twitter happy? That’s just a bonus.”

Per Fightful, Edwards did not offer more details on the length of her contract extension.