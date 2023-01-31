Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character

Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On Nyla Rose making her break character in the ring: “Nyla did it once. We were on a podcast together called ‘Hello from the Magic Tavern,’ where everyone plays mythical characters. She was a cave explorer, and I was her beneficiary. There was a point in the podcast—I’m trying to say the short version of this—where there was a chair and a ceiling that fell and made me blind, so there was a wizard that gave my eyes back, and then I had four eyes and then another chair fell from the ceiling—just normal stuff. It’s all improv. It’s hilarious. It’s a great podcast. So she ended up getting hit in the eye. She ends up rolling out. She goes, ‘A chair! A chair destroyed my vision!’ I’m just trying not to laugh ‘cause of this stupid inside joke. Ruby’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it.'”

On helping AEW out wherever it needs: “I try and fill in wherever I can. I really enjoy my job. They’ve given me a lot of opportunities, and I want to help AEW be as successful as possible. So anytime there’s something that comes up where someone needs help, and it’s just a matter of reviewing something. Really boring stuff. Like, ‘Hey, can you help us build our GDP art policy?’”

On people who have helped her out in her career: “There’s a lot of people, and I can’t necessarily name just one because there’s particular points in my career where this person helped a lot, and this person helped a lot. Early on at AEW, Cody was a big help. In the last year, I’ve actually been working a lot with Marty Elias, just over text and whatnot, doing tape studies, getting feedback, and all that sort of stuff. Chris Jericho, the entire time I’ve been at AEW. I’m so thankful for everything he’s given me. There’s so many people I could name who have done so many things for me that I think that would fill up the entirety of this memory card.”