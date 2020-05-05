Aubrey Edwards On Being The Target of Online Criticism, Being Told Her Lipstick Was Too Distracting For a Match

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards discussed the criticism she gets online and being told she’s “too distracting” when working matches on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. Like many performers, Edwards has been a target of fans of Twitter and she recalled some of the things that she and AEW’s social media team have been told about her work. You can check out highlights of the discussion and the full audio below:

On the criticism that she gets online: “Oh boy, oh boy. Yeah … I mean like, there’s always going to be people who vocalize what they don’t like. There’s always that really vocal minority. The ones that are behind the keyboards that are very ‘Oh, I don’t like this, blah blah blah blah.’ It’s like, it’s fine. You’re allowed to like or not like certain things. Everyone’s different, there’s enough wrestling out there for you, whatever. But the thing that’s really interesting is just how many — it’s a very common occurrence where people just say like, I take too much attention away from the wrestlers. I’m too distracting.”

On an example of the comments she gets: “My favorite comment online once was that someone couldn’t watch the match because my lipstick was too distracting. Yeah, I’m like ‘You’re not paying attention to wrestling. Like what the hell are you doing buddy?’ Yeah, I think the social media team gets at least one email a week about me, and how I’m a distraction. And that people can’t watch All Elite Wrestling because I’m on the TV.”

On if she stays away from social media: “I have to. Well, I don’t stay off social media. I definitely still — I’m involved, I’m on Twitter, Instagram, all the time. But yeah, I try and just only focus on the good stuff. Because I don’t wanna live my life focused on the negativity. I’m a very light-hearted, bubbly person. I try and stay that way.”

