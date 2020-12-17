Aubrey Edwards To Auction AEW Games T-Shirt For Code.Org

All Elite Wrestling has announced that referee Aubrey Edwards is set to donate her AEW Games shirt for an auction that will benefit Code.org. Here’s a press release:

All Elite Wrestling Referee Aubrey Edwards to Auction AEW GAMES Ref Shirt to Benefit Code.org

— Proceeds from Ref Shirt Worn at AEW GAMES Launch Event to

Support Code.org’s Computer Science Programs–

December 17, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling and its new AEW GAMES division announced that Referee Aubrey Edwards will be auctioning the referee shirt she wore — and dramatically “hulked” off — during the AEW GAMES virtual launch event last month. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Code.org to benefit the nonprofit organization’s computer science programs and initiatives.

During the star-studded AEW GAMES launch event hosted on YouTube, Aubrey was serving as a presenter along with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Dr. Britt Baker when she tore off her ubiquitous referee shirt to reveal a dark turtleneck underneath. With the four presenters all sporting similar turtlenecks, they shared the company’s plans to reimagine the gaming world. The new venture will initially deliver three new gaming options to fans including two mobile games and the highly anticipated console game being developed with the renowned video game developer YUKE’S.

Aubrey commemorated the historic event by having the partially ripped shirt autographed by some of AEW’s top stars including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Dr. Britt Baker.

Just in time for holiday gift shopping, the three-day online auction for the framed, autographed referee shirt is officially open as of this morning, Thursday, Dec. 17, at donate.code.org/AEW. Fans have until Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET to bid on the unique shirt.

Aubrey made history herself at AEW’s ALL OUT in 2019 when she became the first woman to referee the main event of a pay-per-view as Chris Jericho captured the inaugural AEW World Championship title. A graduate of DigiPen in Redmond, Wash., with a degree in computer science, as well as a proud supporter of Seattle-based Code.org, Aubrey contacted the organization to help raise funds through the auction.

Code.org is the leading provider of computer science curriculum in grades K-12 throughout the United States. What’s more, 42 international partners in 34 countries host workshops for teachers and bring computer science to students all over the globe. Since 2013, the nonprofit has committed to establishing, funding and supporting computer science education and participation among underrepresented and marginalized groups.

“As an accomplished video game developer, and one of the few female referees in professional wrestling, I’m so proud to support Code.org’s mission to expand access to computer science in schools and among young women and students of diverse backgrounds,” said Aubrey Edwards.

“I’m looking forward to all that AEW GAMES holds for in the future. This includes introducing amazing new games, but also sharing a passion for computer science with wrestling and gaming fans alike by donating our auction proceeds to Code.org.”

Following the holiday season, AEW GAMES will begin rolling out new gaming options to fans, including two mobile games, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite GM, and a highly anticipated console game. To learn more, visit: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGames, Instagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com.