Audience Members at Indy Show Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

A trio of wrestling fans have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending an independent wrestling show. According to Queensland’s 9News reports thar three people tested positive for the virus after they attended Pro Wrestling Power’s Shamrocks Shenanigans show in North Queensland, Australia on March 14th.

According to the outlet, the three individuals who tested positive also had a workplace connection, and thar there is contact tracing being done to track everyone down. The PCYC Edmonton venue, which hosted the event, posted the following:

“PCYC Queensland was today informed that a person who attended an-externally run wrestling event held at PCYC Edmonton on 14 March has been confirmed as contracting COVID-19. Whilst the infected person did attend the event, Queensland Health have stated that event is now beyond the maximum incubation period and that if people associated with the wrestling event have remained well, they should have no concerns. However, if you have signs of respiratory illness, please contact 13HEALTH or your medical provider immediately.”

Pro Wrestling Power statement on Facebook: