August Grey On Making His Return To Limitless Wrestling After WWE Release, His Future Plans

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE superstar Anthony Greene (aka August Grey) discussed making his return to Limitless Wrestling, his future plans in the business, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Anthony Greene on making the return to the indies for Limitless Wrestling: “It was the first and only time I’ve almost broken into tears from the crowd’s reaction. This was my first match back, so I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure I gave these fans a great performance….I have a lot of places I call home, and Limitless Wrestling is definitely No. 1 on that list. It’s the place that gave me my first real opportunity to shine. They threw me in the ring with Paul London, Warbeard Hanson [WWE’s Ivar], and AR Fox. [Limitless owner] Randy Carver trusted me, and he was the first person to give me that first real push as Limitless Wrestling champion.”

On his future plans in wrestling: “I want to be everywhere. I’m going to be at AIW in Cleveland, Ohio, which is a huge booking. I’m doing the OWA-Paradigm Heavy Hitters tournament, I’ll be at Limitless as often as I can and there is so much more. And I plan on going somewhere, whether it’s Ring of Honor or Major League Wrestling or Impact or NWA. I told myself early on that I was going to make it to WWE, and I did that. My life is wrestling, so now I’m now going to live my life wrestling. I’m going to wrestle Eddie Edwards. That means the world to me. I have the opportunity to wrestle the best out there, and I’m going to show the world the star that I am.”