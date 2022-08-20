Aussie Open Excited To Possibly Face Young Bucks & Kenny Omega in AEW Trios Tournament

Aussie Open are looking forward to the chance to face off with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview discussing their participation in the tournament, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

Fletcher on being part of the tournament and Omega coming back: “I think it was just, ‘Hell yeah, let’s absolutely get after it.’ I think we’ve always just been chasing championships all around the world, every chance we get. We wanna hold gold in every place that we go, so the fact that AEW were like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s do this, you’re in the tournament.’ We were like, oh hell yeah, we’re so ready for that opportunity. Then when the brackets showed up, even better. First we got Death Triangle, that’s gonna be an absolute killer match for sure. It just made us even more excited. Seeing Kenny come out, it’s just, we wanna get through to that second round even more now, now that they’re there. We know that Will’s gonna wanna get through to that second round even more now. So we’re just hungry, man.”

Davis on wanting to face the Bucks and Omega in the tournament: “I mean I’m hungry to wrestle the Bucks. Always have been, but I’m even hungrier to get William the opportunity to slap Kenny. I’m gonna work as hard as I can. Honestly, that first round, there’s no way I’m going out. I’m gonna drag us through if we have to. I’m hungry for it, I can’t wait. Literally some of the best professional wrestlers that are going today. Death Triangle, PAC in the first round, I mean I’m not looking past them. It’s just an incredible field of talent, and I’m hungry, man. I’m so hungry, I can’t wait.”