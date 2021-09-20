wrestling / News
Aussie Open Join NJPW’s United Empire at RevPro Show
September 19, 2021 | Posted by
The United Empire has added a couple of members as of RevPro’s High Stakes event in Aussie Open. At Sunday’s show, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis joined Will Ospreay’s group after Ospreay turned on the Young Guns. You can see pics from the event and a reaction by United Empire member Jeff Cobb below:
AUSSIE OPEN HAVE JUST JOINED UNITED EMPIRE 😱😱😱😱
Davies and Fletcher look to be making the save to help Shota before turning on him and helping Ospreay!#njpw pic.twitter.com/LhWQYZdOyz
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) September 19, 2021
UNITED EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/YBVoQ8EY8N
— Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 19, 2021
Welcome to The United Empire https://t.co/AA4yuszjZj
— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) September 19, 2021
