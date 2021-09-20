wrestling / News

Aussie Open Join NJPW’s United Empire at RevPro Show

September 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The United Empire has added a couple of members as of RevPro’s High Stakes event in Aussie Open. At Sunday’s show, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis joined Will Ospreay’s group after Ospreay turned on the Young Guns. You can see pics from the event and a reaction by United Empire member Jeff Cobb below:

