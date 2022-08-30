Aussie Open On Appearing on AEW Before Forbidden Door, AEW Trios Title Tournament

Aussie Open have had some time on AEW TV between Forbidden Door and the AEW Trios Title Tournament, and the team recently discussed performing on the bigger stage. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher spoke with NJPW for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

Davis on appearing on AEW TV before Forbidden Door: “That whole experience came about really quickly. We had about a week’s notice before that first Dynamite, so we didn’t have the time to be nervous. There might be times where we’re a little anxious, but we’re hungry, we’re confident in what we can do and we’ve done it for so long now. So getting the opportunity to wrestle in front of all those people wasn’t nerve wracking, it was something we’ve been waiting for for a long time. And to do it with two of my best friends in Kyle and Ospreay, there was no issues with chemistry. It felt like a home game for us, not overwhelming at all.”

Fletcher on being excited at the time to prove themselves on AEW TV: “We were just ready. Just like we said about the pandemic, we were waiting and frustrated for so long not able to get those opportunities that when it finally came around we were screaming and ready to go. We know we’re the best tag team in the world and it’s just a case of showing everyone.”

Davis on being in the semifinals of the Trios Title Tournament: “Good. Really good. We haven’t seen Ospreay for a while since he’s been killing it in the G1, but I know he’s as hungry as we are. The other side of our bracket, if the Young Bucks’ partner is who we think it’s going to be (interview conducted before 8/17) then he’s going to be working extra hard to try and wrestle them in the second round. After all he did for us, we’ll jump on a grenade for him to make that happen, win the tournament and take those titles.”