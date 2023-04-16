wrestling / News
Aussie Open Takes Openweight Tag Team Title At Capital Collision
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
The NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship title was claimed by Aussie Open at the NJPW Capital Collision show tonight. Aussie Open defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) as well as Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi to take the championship, and you can see a few highlights from the event below.
– الحواجز و كايل فليتشر مره اخرى !
– #njcapital "
pic.twitter.com/T3RmvMRI2R
— نيوجابان برو ريسلينق 🎌 (@NJPWArab) April 16, 2023
& Newwww!
Aussie Open are now double NJPW tag team champions after winning the Strong titles.@DUNKZILLADavis @kylefletcherpro #NJCapital pic.twitter.com/aHK1dXbXzb
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 16, 2023
