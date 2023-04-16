Aussie Open Takes Openweight Tag Team Title At Capital Collision

The NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship title was claimed by Aussie Open at the NJPW Capital Collision show tonight. Aussie Open defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) as well as Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi to take the championship, and you can see a few highlights from the event below.

– الحواجز و كايل فليتشر مره اخرى !

– #njcapital "

pic.twitter.com/T3RmvMRI2R — نيوجابان برو ريسلينق 🎌 (@NJPWArab) April 16, 2023