Aussie Open Returning to Rev Pro in August

Revolution Pro Wrestling has announced that Aussie Open – the team of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis – will be returning to the promotion for their scheduled 9th Anniversary show in Manchester on August 21.

This would be Aussie Open’s first appearance as a tag team in Rev Pro since September 2019, when they defeated the tandem of Chris Brookes and Jonathan Gresham on a Live at the Cockpit show. Mark Davis picked up a knee injury later in the month just before PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles. The injury (along with the pandemic) ruled Davis out of action until February 2021, where he reformed with Kyle Fletcher, who’d also returned to Australia during the pandemic.

Aussie Open are former holders of the Rev Pro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships, and currently hold the PWA tag team titles in Australia.

Rev Pro also announced that their scheduled shows in July would go ahead, despite the British Government’s decision to delay the further easing of lockdown in England. The scheduled Live at the Cockpit show on July 4 will go ahead with a reduced, socially-distanced crowd, while their event in Bristol on July 18 has been turned into an all-seater event, again, with social distancing. Ticket holders for both shows are being contacted with any information relevant to them.

In one more piece of Rev Pro-related news, the promotion has also announced that their Epic Encounters series of streamed shows has been put on hold, ahead of the impending return of shows with fans.

The Epic Encounters series had been streaming initially on Fite, then onto platforms like YouTube, debuting back in August 2020. These shows ran once every three weeks throughout the remainder of 2020, with the release schedule drifting out into 2021 as lockdowns in the UK made filming new content for the shows tricky.

The more recent Epic Encounters shows were centred around the double-elimination Southside Championship tournament, which had reached its finale. In a video released on the Rev Pro Patreon page, promoter Andy Quildan confirmed that the scheduled Iron Fist match final for the championship between Dan Moloney and Ricky Knight Jr. would now be held at the Live at the Cockpit 51 show on July 4 – the first Rev Pro show scheduled to have fans since March 2020. In addition, the scheduled Lee Hunter vs. Michael Oku match for the Rev Pro British Cruiserweight title has been moved to the promotion’s return to Bristol on July 18.