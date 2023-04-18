– As noted, last week’s edition of AEW Rampage brought in the show’s best numbers in almost a year, drawing a 0.21 rating and 639,000, thanks to the NBA Playoffs lead-in. Dave Meltzer also reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the opening minutes of last Friday’s Rampage, featuring Aussie Open vs. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent), drew 1.466 viewers, with about 713,000 viewers watching the segment in the P18-49 key demo.

Meltzer noted that’s likely the highest amount of people watching an AEW segment since from around CM Punk’s AEW debut.

In response to the news of the high viewership of his match on Rampage, Mark Davis of Aussie Open tweeted to Tony Khan, “hey tk I got your fat Wembley headliner right here brother.”