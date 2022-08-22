Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns and More Set For Impact Wrestling Lonestar Stampede

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for their Lonestar Stampede events, including Aussie Open vs. the Motor City Machine Guns. The events happen on August 26 and 27 in Dallas. The matches include:

August 26:

* The Good Brothers vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich

* Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns

August 27:

* The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns