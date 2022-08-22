wrestling / News
Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns and More Set For Impact Wrestling Lonestar Stampede
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for their Lonestar Stampede events, including Aussie Open vs. the Motor City Machine Guns. The events happen on August 26 and 27 in Dallas. The matches include:
August 26:
* The Good Brothers vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich
* Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns
August 27:
* The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns
.@IMPACTWRESTLING comes to Dallas, TX August 26th and 27th for #LonestarStampede!
Get tickets and be there LIVE:
Aug 26th: https://t.co/zOQZLPGjSh
Aug 27th: https://t.co/ZwJdQdE7rQ#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/6BVD5zVtdt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 22, 2022
