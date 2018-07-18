Austin Ares Gives Advice to Frustrated WWE Talent: ‘There’s a Nice Professional Landscape’

– Austin Aries spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting Slammiversary, and had some advice for talent in WWE who felt underutilized. Highlights are below:

On WWE talent who are feeling frustrated having options: “I mean listen, if there’s a number of men and women over there who feel they’re in a position where they’re spinning their wheels. Or maybe not getting the opportunities they feel they earned that are immensely talented. I’m not gonna name names but I think anyone in that position who wants to better themselves, I think Impact Wrestling provides a platform at least that’s not gonna tie you down and lock you in and give you the opportunities to actually go and prove that.”

On other opportunities for talent to find their spot: “They go and do that also independently across the world. So you know it’s a unique opportunity. Listen, there’s a lot — they have a huge roster and there’s a lot of talent on there. There’s only so many spots and so many hours of television. So you know I’m sure there are people who feel like they’re getting left out or they’re not getting the shots that they want, and if they find themselves free and clear, it’s cool. There’s a nice vibrate professional landscape right now for people to go out and apply their craft.”