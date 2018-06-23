Various News: Austin Aries and Hangman Page Both Suffer Similar Eye Injuries During Match, Redemption Now Available on GWN, and PROGRESS NPS5 Final Preview Released, and

– Austin Aries recently defended his Impact Wrestling world title against Adam Hangman Page at the World Series Wrestling International Assault Best of the Best event in Australia. You can check out some photos Aries and Page shared after their match on Instagram below. It looks like both stars suffered cuts above their eyes, which you can see in the photos.

Split my eye open and nearly won the Impact World Title. Australia is out of control. pic.twitter.com/3ULbBBrq9x — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 23, 2018

– Impact Wrestling released a new preview video for the Redemption event, which is now available on GWN. You can check out the preview video below.

– PROGRESS Wrestling released a new preview video for the upcoming NPS5 Final. You can check out that preview video in the player below.