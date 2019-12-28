wrestling / News
Austin Aries Compliments AEW Product, Would ‘Love to Compete Against’ Cody Rhodes
– Former Impact Wrestling and WWE Superstar Austin Aries, who is currently a free agent, has expressed interest in facing Cody Rhodes in AEW. You can check out the comments he shared on Twitter this week below.
In response to fan tweet about a possible Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Aries match, he wrote, “I’ll second this. And luckily I’m still a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years.”
I’ll second this. And luckily I’m still a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years. https://t.co/qs7jcWWCZZ
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 27, 2019
