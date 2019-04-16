wrestling / News
Austin Aries Appears to Tease Signing AEW Contract
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
Austin Aries tweeted today a photo of a pen and a contract with the caption, “Signed, sealed, delivered. Vegas just hit the jackpot…”
This has led some to speculate that Aries has signed with AEW, as the promotion’s Double or Nothing show is set to take place in Las Vegas on May 25th.
Signed, sealed, delivered. Vegas just hit the jackpot… pic.twitter.com/bLPaWHUl7v
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) April 16, 2019
