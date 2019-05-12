wrestling / News

Austin Aries Says He Wants to Work With Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Austin Aries

The Fight Box podcast interviewed Austin Aries last month. Below are some highlights (per Fightful).

Austin Aries on Chris Jericho: “Well, as far as the working with part, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again because it’s still a viable possibility but, whether it’s across the ring as an opponent or in the corner as a partner, Chris Jericho is someone I have an immense amount of respect for-for what’s he’s done in his career. One of the guys that, as I was breaking in, was one of those guys that was ushering in the style that appealed to someone like me that I wanted to follow and say, ‘Now that’s a guy I wanna be like if I’m going to be in this business’ so the fact he’s still doing it at a high level and the fact… I think what I respect most about Chris is, man, he calls his own shots and he’s done it his own way and I respect that out of him so, that opportunity would be great because there’s not a lot of guys left that when I broke in, were kind of guys that I looked up to that are still active.”

Austin Aries on also wanting to work with Cody Rhodes: “Eddie Guerrero was always one of those guys that was always on my list and unfortunately [I didn’t] have the chance, but fortunately Chris is still out there so that’s a guy that’s always on top, and Cody. I’ll throw Cody’s name out there too. For a lot of the same reasons as far as respecting what he’s done. Kind of going in his own direction and carving it out.”

