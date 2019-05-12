MLW Announces Austin Aries Is Joining The Promotion

— Major League Wrestling’s official twitter account has revealed the oncoming arrival of Austin Aries to the promotion. You can see the tweet below:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS!!! 🚨 We'll just let the graphic below speak for itself … #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/AxfOP3SvGb — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 12, 2019