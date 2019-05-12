wrestling / News
MLW Announces Austin Aries Is Joining The Promotion
May 11, 2019 | Posted by
— Major League Wrestling’s official twitter account has revealed the oncoming arrival of Austin Aries to the promotion. You can see the tweet below:
🚨 BREAKING NEWS!!! 🚨
We'll just let the graphic below speak for itself … #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/AxfOP3SvGb
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 12, 2019
