Various News: Austin Aries Comments After His Slammiversary Victory, Rusev & Cedric Alexander Step Into The Octagon On UpUpDownDown, Details On The New Creating The Mania Book

– Following his main event victory on last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV, Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter…

– Here are Rusev & Cedric Alexander playing UFC 3 on UpUpDownDown…



– ECW Press will release a new hardcover book titled Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life on August 7th…

Creating the Mania takes fans backstage with an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes stories of WrestleMania 34, which became the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million and a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans. Follow the yearlong life cycle of WWE’s biggest event, from how the storylines were developed to how the host city was selected, from the logistics and planning behind hosting over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe to the rivalries and matches playing out inside the ring, in a book that chronicles the events leading up to the “Showcase of the Immortals.” The book gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34 as it chronicles the events leading up to the annual pop-culture extravaganza, including how the storylines were developed by the creative team, the host city selection process, how the rivalries played out inside the ring, and more. This journey includes exclusive interviews with top Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and “Phenomenal” A.J. Styles, breaking down their year leading up to ’Mania and the highs and lows that go along with being a WWE Superstar — pushing their hardest, all with the same goal in mind… to main event WrestleMania. Author Jon Robinson also speaks with writers, producers, stage managers, film technicians, and other crucial members of the production team responsible for the creation of WWE’s biggest event of the year. The 321-page book will feature 60 photos.