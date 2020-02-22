Austin Aries Confirms Why He Was At AEW Dynamite This Week

It was reported earlier this week that both DDP and Austin Aries were at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping, where it was rumored they were pitching a stem cell venture to the company.

Aries confirmed the story, noting that he works for the company Bioxcellerator, a stem cell therapy clinic.

He told Bodyslam.net: “I work for BioX. I did have meetings about partnerships and collaborations with both DDP and DDPY Brand as well as AEW.”

He previous revealed on Instagram that he joined the company as the Director of Athletic Performance Division.