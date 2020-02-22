wrestling / News
Austin Aries Confirms Why He Was At AEW Dynamite This Week
It was reported earlier this week that both DDP and Austin Aries were at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping, where it was rumored they were pitching a stem cell venture to the company.
Aries confirmed the story, noting that he works for the company Bioxcellerator, a stem cell therapy clinic.
He told Bodyslam.net: “I work for BioX. I did have meetings about partnerships and collaborations with both DDP and DDPY Brand as well as AEW.”
He previous revealed on Instagram that he joined the company as the Director of Athletic Performance Division.
View this post on Instagram
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! . Many of you know that I went down to Medellin, Colombia in December for @bioxcellerator_ #stemcelltherapy, and now after a couple months, my neck and lower back feel really good. I was honestly so impressed with the entire @bioxcellerator_ operation. So much so, that upon returning I had conversations about joining the @bioxcellerator_ team in some capacity. . With that, I am EXTREMELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that I have officially joined BioXcellerator as Director Of Athletic Performance Division. My role will be to continue connecting high level athletes, entertainers and influencers with all the amazing benefits of @bioxcellerator_ #stemcelltherapy. As someone whose passion is helping people, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of this company that is changing lives with their cutting edge #stemcelltherapy. . So, anyone who’s been thinking about, or interested in finding out more about BioXcellerator stem cell therapy, I’m your guy! Please DM or email me at [email protected] Here’s to all our improved health and happiness in 2020 and beyond! . . #bioxcellerator #bioxmen #bioxwomen #stemcell #stemcells #stemcelltherapy #medellin #colombia
