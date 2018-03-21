Austin Aries Is Excited to Face Johnny Impact, Recalls Getting Caught ‘Smuggling’ Bananas

– Austin Aries spoke with A Music Blog, Yea? for a new interview discussing his upcoming match with Johnny Impact and more. Video is below, as well as highlight courtesy of WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On facing Johnny Impact for the first time: “Johnny Impact is dreamy, right? [laughs] Listen, I’m excited, it’s a first time matchup. We’ve obviously both had successful careers in our own way. I look froward to getting in there. Right now there’s a lot of talent on the Impact roster that I haven’t had a chance to wrestle, and he’s the first guy to step up and earn an opportunity. I’m expecting it to be a difficult matchup, but at the same time—I’ve said this time and time again with Johnny Impact—he makes everything look so easy. It’s not going to be easy when he steps in there with me. We’ll see what happens when things aren’t easy, when he has to get nasty. We’ll see if he can do that.”

On getting caught with contraband bananas: “You’re not supposed to travel internationally with any fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, that type of thing. Sometimes I’m a little less forthcoming about what’s in my travel bag because I do like to carry bananas and different snacks. I risked it, I’m ‘smuggling’ in the bananas and I got busted in Peru. The dog came up to me and started sniffing at me and I had to think quick to do a check ‘wait, you didn’t bring anything you weren’t supposed to?’ And I went ‘no I’m good—oh wait, the bananas.’ So I got busted on the bananas and they were pretty serious about it. It’s no joke, you can bring bugs and stuff into the country, they have their reasons for it. It slipped my mind that the bananas would be an issue, but luckily they didn’t arrest me. They just confiscated my bananas and I’m still here to tell the story.”