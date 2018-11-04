wrestling / News
Austin Aries Takes Shot at Jim Cornette on Instagram, Cornette Responds and Slams Aries
– Austin Aries shared an Instagram post on November 1, taking a shot at Jim Cornette. The post features a not so flattering photo of Cornette, with a quote by Cornette slamming Aries imposed over the photo. You can check out that post below.
The quote by Cornette reads, “Don’t knock Austin Aries’ talent, he’s a good performer. The only reason he fails everywhere is because he’s a miserable little whiner who thinks he should be pushed to the moon and knows more than everyone else. Wrestling and promos, he’s fine. Probably needs a cheeseburger.”
Jim Cornette later responded to the Instagram post on his Twitter account, slamming Aries yet again. He called Aries a “malcontent and whiny little b—-.” He added that the comments agreed with him about Aries as a person. You can check out his tweet and comments below.
Somehow, noted malcontent and whiny little bitch @AustinAries thought this accurate quote accompanied by an unflattering photo of me would somehow make me look bad–but he discovered the responding comments all agreed with me, and he then ate a bunch of turnips in frustration. https://t.co/Jph2mmP1Io
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 4, 2018