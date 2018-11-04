Austin Aries Takes Shot at Jim Cornette on Instagram, Cornette Responds and Slams Aries

– Austin Aries shared an Instagram post on November 1, taking a shot at Jim Cornette. The post features a not so flattering photo of Cornette, with a quote by Cornette slamming Aries imposed over the photo. You can check out that post below.

The quote by Cornette reads, “Don’t knock Austin Aries’ talent, he’s a good performer. The only reason he fails everywhere is because he’s a miserable little whiner who thinks he should be pushed to the moon and knows more than everyone else. Wrestling and promos, he’s fine. Probably needs a cheeseburger.”

Jim Cornette later responded to the Instagram post on his Twitter account, slamming Aries yet again. He called Aries a “malcontent and whiny little b—-.” He added that the comments agreed with him about Aries as a person. You can check out his tweet and comments below.