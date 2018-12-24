Austin Aries and Johnny Impact Continue Feud Over Twitter, Aries Takes Shot at Impact Move to Pursuit Channel

– Austin Aries shared a photo on his Twitter account of him enjoying Christmas time in Honolulu, Hawaii for UCE Wrestling. However, Aries’ Impact Wrestling rival, Johnny Impact, later responded on Twitter. You can see that exchange below.

Aries made fun of Impact Wrestling’s recent move to Pursuit Channel. Impact then fired back with giving Aries the “gift of relevance.”

What a great Christmas Card of you and the wife, @TheRealMorrison. Happy Holidays the first couple of #ShamTown! And go easy on the eggnog. #MerryXmas https://t.co/KQqsJxELVP — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 24, 2018