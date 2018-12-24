wrestling / News
Austin Aries and Johnny Impact Continue Feud Over Twitter, Aries Takes Shot at Impact Move to Pursuit Channel
– Austin Aries shared a photo on his Twitter account of him enjoying Christmas time in Honolulu, Hawaii for UCE Wrestling. However, Aries’ Impact Wrestling rival, Johnny Impact, later responded on Twitter. You can see that exchange below.
Aries made fun of Impact Wrestling’s recent move to Pursuit Channel. Impact then fired back with giving Aries the “gift of relevance.”
I smell like pineapple and like it. Aloha, bitches. #Vegan #TheIslandCollector #2019 pic.twitter.com/hrWXVnydDu
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 23, 2018
pineapple boys in #Slamtown 👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/MKB1XabjG5
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 24, 2018
What a great Christmas Card of you and the wife, @TheRealMorrison. Happy Holidays the first couple of #ShamTown! And go easy on the eggnog. #MerryXmas https://t.co/KQqsJxELVP
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 24, 2018
🤣🤣🤣 awwwwww I was trying to give you the gift of relevance 😊
Happy Holidays bro
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 24, 2018