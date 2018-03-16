Various News: Austin Aries No Longer In House of Hardcore Tournament, Lineup For Tonight’s AAW Event, AAW and PCW Events On Amazon Prime,

– House of Hardcore has announced that Austin Aries is no longer part of their championship tournament.

– PCW Ultra and AAW have started to add older events to Amazon Prime Video.

– AAW will hold their 14th anniversary event tonight. The event is sold out, outside of general admission. Here’s the lineup:

*AAW Heavyweight Champion ACH & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. WRSTLING (David Starr & AAW Heritage Champion Trevor Lee)

*AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Hudson Envy

*Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Kingston

*Moose vs. Keith Lee

*Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) & Colt Cabana vs. Curt Stallion, Jake Something & Connor Braxton

*The MJF vs. PACO

*Zema Ion vs. Myron Reed

*OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist with JT Davidson) vs. Teddy Hart & Joey Janela

*Trey Miguel & Stephen Wolf vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Went