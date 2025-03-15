Ace Austin and The Rascalz send Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe away from TNA Sacrifice with a loss. Aries, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated the NXT trio at Friday’s show, picking up the win when Wentz hit Lee with a Spiral Tap for the pinfall.

Lee feuded with his former stablemates in NXT in 2024.