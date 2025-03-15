wrestling / News
Ace Austin & The Rascalz Defeat Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe at TNA Sacrifice
Ace Austin and The Rascalz send Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe away from TNA Sacrifice with a loss. Aries, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated the NXT trio at Friday’s show, picking up the win when Wentz hit Lee with a Spiral Tap for the pinfall.
Lee feuded with his former stablemates in NXT in 2024.
.@_Tysonwwe_ uncorks a violent elbow to drop @The_Ace_Austin. @WWENXT
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/mCGGcJnBiB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
.@TheTreyMiguel with an INCREDIBLE kneeslide tornado DDT to the floor!
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/IBT5v3Zfdg
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
