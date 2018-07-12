Austin Aries Reveals What Advice He’d Give Moose Going Into Their Slammiversary Match

– Austin Aries spoke with WrestleZone Radio for a new interview ahead of his match with Moose at Slammiversary on July 22nd. Highlights and audio are below:

On Moose surprising him in the build to Slammiversary: “He actually got a couple of sentences out that didn’t sound like he had a mouthful of marbles. That was kind of surprising. Like I said, I look at Moose and I go, ‘Wow! There is possibly the next Ron Simmons.’ When you think about a high-level, former football athlete who became a world champion. Then I hear Moose talk and I go, ‘Wow! This guy could be the next George “The Animal” Steele.’ Let’s hide the turnbuckles just in case.”

On what advice he’d give to Moose: “At the end of the day all I’ve ever asked for is to be allowed to succeed and fail on my own merits. Not based on what somebody else wants me to do or thinks I should do. Or, what they want me to say or what they think I should say. Ultimately, I will be judged on my performance but it needs to be my performance. I would say to Moose that, I know you’ve got DeAngelo Williams in your corner. I am sure he’s got other people that he trusts but Moose needs to figure out what he wants to be when he walks through that curtain and not let anybody else tell him who he is supposed to be. If I was who everyone told me I was supposed to be I wouldn’t be the Impact World Champion in the main event on July 22nd at Slammiversary.”

On what role DeAngelo Williams may play in the match: “I don’t know if he is going to be ringside. If he is going to be ringside then I’ll grab somebody to be ringside. I am not worried about that. I’ve got plenty of people that would love to be ringside with me. That’s not an issue. I don’t think it’s going to be that way. I know that he’s been helping Moose train and I have a feeling that tonight on Impact Wrestling I am going to make it clear to DeAngelo where he should and shouldn’t be on the 22nd.”