Austin Aries Reveals Where The Banana Idea Came From

– Austin Aries recently appeared on The Tomorrow Show, and finally explained why he started to carry a banana during his WWE run…

It Started at The 2016 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: “I’m just going to say this about the banana. The Hall Of Fame is long, okay? And I saw lots of people dressed to impress that night. Lots of nice suits. Lots of nice dresses. Let me tell you something, about three and a half hours in, I guarantee about 40 percent of that audience wished they had a banana in their pocket instead of a pocket square, because I got famished,” Aries explained. “I was running low on some energy, and that pocket square wouldn’t do me any good. But I got a nice little shot of some natural sugars and potassium, and then I just used my sleeve to wipe my mouth off. And I didn’t need the pocket square. So sometimes the thing comes in handy in a pinch. You never know.”

On Why He Stuck With It: “There’s nothing unpredictable about this whatsoever,” he said. “So when all of a sudden some guy randomly has a banana in his pocket and everyone goes, ‘What’s with the banana?’ Exactly! You’re asking a question and you’re intrigued by something, how refreshing. And the minute I tell you why the banana, now you don’t care. And maybe there isn’t a why, and maybe there is, and maybe I’m never gonna tell you. There’s nothing better than when people see bananas, now they think of me.”