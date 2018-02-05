Austin Aries Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling Media Call

– Austin Aries is set to be the guest on this week’s Impact Wrestling media teleconference call. Impact announced the news on Monday. You can see the full announcement below:

He is the new, reigning Impact World Champion after shocking the world on Impact on Feb. 1. Austin Aries walked back into The Impact Zone and, in near-record time, reclaimed the World Championship, which he last held during the summer of 2012, with a win over former Champion Eli Drake.

Aries will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference on Thursday, February 8, starting at 2pm ET.

Aries will discuss his surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling, plus his legendary past in the company – he is a six-time and the longest-reigning X-Division Champion, a one-time World Tag Team Champion (with Bobby Roode), and has many other honors, accolades and titles, too.

Aries also will talk about life as a vegan, as he is a noted author of a popular book on the subject.

Plan your questions now as Austin Aries promises plenty to say, and never holds back. Here is the pertinent information:

TOPICS TO DISCUSS:

Championship Gold – past, present and future;

Returning to IMPACT Wrestling;

Was he shocked at the time it took to dethrone Eli Drake;

Main-event wrestlers, such as Alberto El Patron;

Short-term and long-term goals in IMPACT;

Comparing Champion Aries of 2018 to Champion Aries of 2012;

His views on the IMPACT roster;

Redemption, set for April 22, live on PPV;

Aries’ all-time favorite wrestlers;

Aries’ favorite vegan meals; and

How his baseball playing past has helped him in wrestling.