Austin Aries Takes Shot At Brian Cage For Not Defending X Division Title At Bound For Glory

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Austin Aries took a shot at Brian Cage for not defending the X division title at Bound for Glory. Cage will team with Fenix and Pentagon Jr against oVe. Here are highlights:

On Cage as X division champion: “Obviously, you’d like your titles to be defended at major pay-per-views. I think most fans would agree with that although it doesn’t mean that always has to be the case. I think it’s funny, if you look at Brian Cage, the guy calls himself “The Machine.” 265 lbs and spends a lot of time in the gym and eating chicken breasts. The guy comes in Impact Wrestling and instead of going after a guy like Moose or Killer Kross, who is he beating up? A bunch of guys half his size? Walking around like he’s a big man.”

On his own time as champion: “I was the X-Division champion and competing against guys mostly my size, and I dominated them. Then I stepped up and dominated guys double my size just like him. I’ll be impressed when he gets in there with Moose or Killer Kross and let’s see if he’s doing the things he’s doing now. He’s an impressive athlete but he wants to do some flips and twists and dives. Have fun, don’t get hurt. It’s dangerous.”

On Cage not using Option C: “I think maybe when he had to read what Option C was, he got a couple of sentences in and it was too much for him. So I don’t even know if he understands what Option C means. He might think it’s some superset he can do to get an extra inch on his bicep or something. Who knows?”