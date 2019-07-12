Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin Set For MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Austin Aries and Ace Austin for MLW Never Say Never in New York City on July 25. Here’s a press release:

Austin Aries wants MLW gold; battles Ace Austin in NYC middleweight showdown July 25

Will Austin Aries move up in the rankings in his pursuit of the title?

Austin Aries looks to conquer the middleweight division and win the belt. In order to do so, he will have to take on some of the best in the league including his next challenge on July 25 in Ace Austin.

MLW today announced Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Austin Aries is blunt about his business in the ring: he wants the World Middleweight title. In order to do so he will have to topple a stacked division which includes one of the most talented athletes of the next generation in Ace Austin.

Austin Aries returned to competition earlier earlier this summer with an extraordinary encounter against Australia’s top ranked wrestler Adam Brooks. Victorious, Aries wasted no time in defining his goals in Major League Wrestling: challenging for the World Middleweight Championship.

Boasting he would clear out the division and challenge for the bet in 2019, Aries continues his campaign in New York City as he faces the young and ferocious talents of Atlantic City’s Ace Austin.

“The Ace of Spades” is an avid skateboarder. Training in Parkour, this young athlete creates a unique dynamic to his matches relying on improvising with movement and the obstacles and environment he finds himself in.

Spending his early days in the sport with the Anoa’i family’s WXW promotion, the 22-year old cutting edge grappler is an emerging middleweight.

Now Aries and Austin jockey for position in the middleweight rankings.

See Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Mance Warner • Low Ki • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Savio Vega • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

