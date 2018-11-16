Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Austin Aries vs. Flip Gordon Taking Place in Australia, Edge & Christian’s Podcast Returns, Watch the Wargames Cage Being Built

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WSW Ring Warriors Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– World Series Wrestling will feature Austin Aries defending the World Series Wrestling Championship against Flip Gordon on November 25 in Australia…

– The Edge & Christian podcast is back today, now airing on Westwood One. Nita Strauss & Shawn Michaels are their guests.

– On the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel today at noon Eastern, the company will stream a 360° video of the Wargames cage being built.

article topics :

Austin Aries, Christian, Edge, Flip Gordon, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading