Various News: Austin Aries vs. Flip Gordon Taking Place in Australia, Edge & Christian’s Podcast Returns, Watch the Wargames Cage Being Built

– World Series Wrestling will feature Austin Aries defending the World Series Wrestling Championship against Flip Gordon on November 25 in Australia…

First time ever match against @AustinAries for the @WSWWrestlingAUS Championship on November 25th in Perth, Australia 🇦🇺🙃 pic.twitter.com/ApkjxWqkjz — uopɹo⅁ dıןℲ 🙃 (@TheFlipGordon) November 15, 2018

– The Edge & Christian podcast is back today, now airing on Westwood One. Nita Strauss & Shawn Michaels are their guests.

– On the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel today at noon Eastern, the company will stream a 360° video of the Wargames cage being built.