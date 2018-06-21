wrestling / News
Austin Aries vs. Kenny King Added to ROH Best in The World
June 21, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for the June 29th ROH Best in The World PPV. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage at 9PM ET that night…
* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk
* Austin Aries vs. Kenny King
* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal
* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* TV Title Street Fight Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page
* Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA)
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll