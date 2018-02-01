wrestling / News
Austin Aries Wins Global Championship on Impact Wrestling (Video)
Austin Aries is the new Impact Global Champion after tonight’s episode of Impact. Aries defeated Eli Drake for his second run with the title. Aries ends Drake’s run with the championship, which began with a twenty-man Gauntlet For the Gold match victory in an episode that aired on August 24th.
411’s full Impact report is here.
And look who's back… 🍌 #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/PAYR3h9ZkH
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 2, 2018
👀 #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/kX5HC8Vtca
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 2, 2018
IMPACT has just become a little bit more GREAT. @AustinAries HAS RETURNED TO IMPACT WRESTLING! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/FRlbRCc3Of
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018
Champ up…CHAMP DOWN! @AustinAries is the NEW IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/SrloJspnXP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018
That… just happened… #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/EjAcyN4baD
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 2, 2018