Austin Aries Wins Global Championship on Impact Wrestling (Video)

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries is the new Impact Global Champion after tonight’s episode of Impact. Aries defeated Eli Drake for his second run with the title. Aries ends Drake’s run with the championship, which began with a twenty-man Gauntlet For the Gold match victory in an episode that aired on August 24th.

