Austin Aries To Work Ring Warriors Tapings, Will Be Involved Behind the Scenes

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WSW Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– Austin Aries is set to work the Ring Warriors promotion, both as a performer and behind the camera. Aries declared on Thursday that he was heading to the promotion, which prompted a response for the company that you can see below.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Aries will be working for the company in a creative and operational capacity. The company will debut on WGN America on coming September 15th, airing on Saturday mornings.

