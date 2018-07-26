wrestling / News
Austin Aries To Work Ring Warriors Tapings, Will Be Involved Behind the Scenes
– Austin Aries is set to work the Ring Warriors promotion, both as a performer and behind the camera. Aries declared on Thursday that he was heading to the promotion, which prompted a response for the company that you can see below.
In addition, PWInsider reports that Aries will be working for the company in a creative and operational capacity. The company will debut on WGN America on coming September 15th, airing on Saturday mornings.
Well @RingWarriorsNet, I have plenty Title Belts. What I really want? My own playground with its own TV show…say on @wgnamerica?
So I’m coming for more than the @RingWarriorsNet Grand Championship. I’m coming for it all…and I’m not coming alone.#TheTruth #TheGameChanger https://t.co/WmiEuVn29l
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) July 26, 2018