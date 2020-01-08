wrestling / News
Note on Austin Gunn Match at Last Week’s AEW TV Tapings, Match Was Never Planned to Air on AEW Dark
– As previously reported, Austin Gunn, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, worked a match last week at the AEW Dynamite TV tapings that was expected to be shown on AEW Dark yesterday. Austin Gunn teamed with his father to defeat Shawn Spears and Preston Vance. However, the match was not a part of this week’s episode. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Austin Gunn match that was worked last week was never planned to be shown for an AEW Dark broadcast.
Per Satin, Gunn’s match at last week’s AEW show was seen as “more of a tryout” performance. Additionally, Austin Gunn’s tryout is said to have gone well, and he’s expected to team with his father again at tonight’s TV tapings. It appears the planned match will “likely” air on the next edition of AEW Dark that will be released next week.
