Austin Gunn Denies Taking Time Off For Reality Show

As we previously reported, Austin Gunn is set to take part in the new E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which debuts on January 12. A report online suggested that Gunn would be taking time away from AEW to film the show, but Gunn insists he will not.

He wrote: “I’m not taking time off.”

I’m not taking time off — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) December 10, 2021

The series will also feature Shaquille O’Neal‘s son Myles O’Neal, Pat Benatar’s daughter Hana Giraldo, David Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence, Ray Parker Jr.’s son Redmond Parker, Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James Thornton, and Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie Wright.

Here’s a synopsis: Eight celebrity children will be put to the test on a Colorado ranch. The Hollywood legacies will spend 30 days working on the ranch as they seek to discover and define their own identities outside of the shadow of their famous parents.