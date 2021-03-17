wrestling / News

Austin Gunn Releasing Musical Album This Week

March 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Austin Gunn Billy Gunn

– AEW wrestler Austin Gunn announced that his musical album, ALL ALONE, will be released on Friday, March 19. You can see his announcement below.

Gunn tweeted today, “I’m extremely excited for the release of ‘ALL ALONE’ on Friday! I hope you guys enjoy it, HALF as much, as we enjoyed making it for you… @iamsaiflovee #AllAlone”

