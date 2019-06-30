wrestling / News
Austin Gunn Signs With Ring of Honor
During the River City Wrestling Con tonight, Teddy Long made a surprise appearance where he was joined by Austin Gunn, the son of Billy Gunn. Gunn was wearing a Ring of Honor T-shirt and announced that he had signed with the company. Fightful has confirmed that Gunn has signed.
Gunn’s most high profile appearance to date was at the All In pre-show last year, where he took part in the Over the Budget battle royal with his father. He’s also made appearances for OVW, Maryland Championship Wrestling, Pro Wrestling 2.0, Southern Championship Wrestling Florida and more.
A surprise tonight at @RCWCofficial as @teddyplayalong appears and introduces @theaustingunn, son of WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn.
Austin announces he just signed with @ringofhonor. pic.twitter.com/cQPlcTOIkW
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 29, 2019
