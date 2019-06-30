Austin Gunn Signs With Ring of Honor

During the River City Wrestling Con tonight, Teddy Long made a surprise appearance where he was joined by Austin Gunn, the son of Billy Gunn. Gunn was wearing a Ring of Honor T-shirt and announced that he had signed with the company. Fightful has confirmed that Gunn has signed.

Gunn’s most high profile appearance to date was at the All In pre-show last year, where he took part in the Over the Budget battle royal with his father. He’s also made appearances for OVW, Maryland Championship Wrestling, Pro Wrestling 2.0, Southern Championship Wrestling Florida and more.