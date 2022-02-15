Austin Theory on Brock Lesnar Attack and Selfie: ‘Totally Worth It’

– Austin Theory got a taste of his own medicine on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. As the Superstars involved in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match tried to state their claim on capturing the title, Brock Lesnar appeared. After he entered the ring, Theory attempted to attack Lesnar. Lesnar then retaliated by taking Theory to Suplex City and giving him the F-5.

After that, Brock Lesnar was the one taking one of Theory’s trademark selfie photos, except this time, Theory was left unconscious on the mat. Theory doesn’t seem too upset about it though based on his Twitter reaction. He did manage to grab his own selfie wearing Lesnar’s cowboy hat before the attack as well.

After Lesnar’s attack, Austin Theory tweeted, “Totally worth it #wweraw” You can check out his tweet and some footage of the segment below: