Austin Theory Calls Match With John Cena The Biggest of His Career
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory said his match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 is the biggest match of his career.
He wrote: “I remember getting on a flight in 2018 to go to Orlando for my WWE Tryout. I told myself when I return home I better know I gave it everything I had. Now I’m leaving Orlando heading into the biggest match of my career. #wrestlemania”
I remember getting on a flight in 2018 to go to Orlando for my WWE Tryout.
I told myself when I return home I better know I gave it everything I had.
Now I’m leaving Orlando heading into the biggest match of my career🚀 #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/iCaIkkyk8F
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) March 30, 2023
