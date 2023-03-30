wrestling / News

Austin Theory Calls Match With John Cena The Biggest of His Career

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Austin Theory John Cena Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory said his match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 is the biggest match of his career.

He wrote: “I remember getting on a flight in 2018 to go to Orlando for my WWE Tryout. I told myself when I return home I better know I gave it everything I had. Now I’m leaving Orlando heading into the biggest match of my career. #wrestlemania

