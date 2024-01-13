UPDATE: WWE posted an update on Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes after their match was stopped during this week’s Smackdown. The WWE Twitter account posted on Friday, writing:

“UPDATE: Following their match tonight on #SmackDown, @_Theory1 and @Carmelo_WWE were evaluated for injuries. They both suffered face contusions, and will both be okay.”

In addition, Hayes posted to Twitter to share a GIF suggesting he’s fine:

UPDATE: Following their match tonight on #SmackDown, @_Theory1 and @Carmelo_WWE were evaluated for injuries. They both suffered face contusions, and will both be okay. — WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2024

ORIGINAL: Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes competed on WWE Smackdown, with their match being cut short after a spot gone wrong. Friday’s show saw Hayes appear and compete against Theory, but the match was ended by referee stoppage after a Spanish Fly appeared to go wrong with Theory possibly landed on his head.

The referee checked on both men and then called for the match to stop. WWE said that they would provide an update on social media.