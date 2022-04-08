Austin Theory Thinks There’s More Character Development In WWE NXT 2.0 Than The Old NXT

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. during WrestleMania 38 week, Austin Theory shared his thoughts on what he thinks of WWE NXT 2.0 and what has impressed him about the character development aspect of the brand. Here are some of the highlights:

Austin Theory on what he thinks of NXT 2.0: “So, I know there’s a lot of hate, and there’s also some love for that. I just think people don’t understand when change is happening, and they don’t really like that. But once they get used to that, they find comfort and enjoy. I see a lot of character development, more than there was before. I just see a bunch of new rising stars, and where in a position now where I feel that’s what we need. This young and upcoming talent, and that’s what that is producing.”

On the emphasis on character development in the new NXT: “There’s always going to be some that don’t like it. But at the end of the day it’s a product, it’s a business, and what’s going to make the best superstars for the future. I think that’s something that’s heavily engaged on character development. To me, NXT 2.0 is great.”