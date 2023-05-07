Austin Theory Comments On Retaining The US Title At WWE Backlash

Austin Theory is still your WWE United States Champion after Backlash, and he commented on the win on Sunday. Theory defeated Bobby Lashsley and Bronson Reed to retain his title at Saturday’s PPV, and he talked about the win on the special post-Backlash episode of The Bump.

“I told everybody that I was gonna walk out of Backlash still the greatest United States Champion,” Theory said (per Wrestling Inc). “Look at the timeline I’ve been on as United States Champion. I beat up the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ Edge, let’s not forget that. I dominated the Elimination Chamber. I beat the ‘GOAT’ John Cena… and tonight, once again, big Bob Lashley got dropped again, but what’s new about that?”

Theory added of Reed. “Sure, he’s a wrecking ball… But the thing about him is he’s gotta learn a little bit more.”