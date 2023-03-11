Austin Theory Credits AR Fox Helping Get Him to Where He Is in WWE

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes ahead of last Monday’s Raw, WWE US Champ Austin Theory discussed his relationship with AR Fox, who he says took him under his wing earlier in his career and time training at wrestling school. He stated the following on AEW’s AR Fox (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s amazing, especially the talent he has and the mindset he has for wrestling. He was the first person that showed me anything at a wrestling school and he took me under his wing and he sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am. So, I appreciate him a lot and, yeah, I can’t say nothing but good things for him. I’m happy for him.”

Austin Theory is scheduled to face John Cena in a WWE US Title Match at WrestleMania 39.