Austin Theory Discusses Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Having No Worries About WWE Creative

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Theory said he also doesn’t have any worries about the creative side of WWE for the future.

Austin Theory said on Vince McMahon (WrestlingInc.com), “I think the Mr. McMahon retirement got a lot of us because we’ve seen him forever. He laid the foundation. Literally, there’s all these superstars because of Mr. McMahon.” Theory continued, “I think it was just kind of like, ‘Wow, that’s really happening.’ So, that’s kind of where it got me there, but as far as creative and the future, no worries about that.”

Theory was in action at yesterday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. He teamed with Alpha Academy in a losing effort against The Street Profits and Madcap Moss.

Also, in the main event, Austin Theory was unsuccessful in his attempt at trying to cash in his Money in the Bank Briefcase during the title match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Boxing champion Tyson Fury, who was sitting ringside, knocked Theory out cold to prevent him from cashing in.