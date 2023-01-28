Austin Theory Is Down For a No DQ Match Against Brock Lesnar

Austin Theory found Brock Lesnar getting in his business at Raw XXX, and Theory said he’s ready if The Beast targets him over Bobby Lashley. Lesnar appeared in the main event of Raw, attacking Lashley and then F5ing Theory onto Lashley which allowed the champion to retain his US Championship. Theory spoke with Wrestling Inc at Friday’s Royal Rumble press junket and was asked about what he would do if he had a chance to face Lesnar at WrestleMania.

“You know what? I’ll take the challenge,” Theory said about a possible match with Brock, adding, “If that’s the challenge, I’ll take the challenge.”

When asked what kind of match he would want to have with Lesnar, he said, “Definitely No Disqualification… Just because Brock’s definitely going to need all the weapons he can use.”

Theory is set to compete as part of the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s PPV.